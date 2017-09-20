Yosemite High remains undefeated in girls tennis as team racks up wins

Yosemite High School’s girls tennis team is undefeated on the season, and the talented group of young players will likely make a deep run into the playoffs this season.
Against Chowchilla in a makeup game Monday, after several games were canceled due to smoky skies from the Railroad Fire, the Badgers nearly swept the Tribe across the board as they improved their record to 5-0, and 2-0 in the North Sequoia League.
No. 1 singles player Lauren Wharton won 6-4, 6-4, No. 2 Maddie Sloas 6-0, 6-3, No. 3 Kendall Miller 6-3, 6-0, No. 4 Boston Thome 6-0, 6-1, No. 5 Ashley Tune 3-6, 6-4, and 7-5 in a tiebreaker, and No. 6 Rachel Baker, the lone loss, fell 3-7, 3-6.
In doubles, Wharton and Miller won 8-5, Sloas and Thome 8-0, and Abby Lodge and Gabby Lazarcheff won 8-6.
Against Sierra High School on Sept. 14, the Badgers largely cleaned up against the Chieftains but some players did notch losses.
Wharton won 6-3, 6-1, Sloas won 6-0, 6-2, Miller 6-0, 6-0, Thome 2-6, 6-0, and lost in the tiebreaker 5-7, Tune 6-3, 6-0, and Baker won 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Wharton and Miller won 8-4, Sloas and Thome won 8-0, and Lodge and Lazarcheff lost in a tiebreaker 1-7.
The team was scheduled to face Chowchilla at home on Thursday. Matches were scheduled to begin around 3:30 p.m.
Comments