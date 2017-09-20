Yosemite High School’s No. 1 singles tennis player, Lauren Wharton, returns a shot against Sierra High School.
Yosemite High School’s No. 1 singles tennis player, Lauren Wharton, returns a shot against Sierra High School. Mark Evan Smith Sierra Star
Yosemite High School’s No. 1 singles tennis player, Lauren Wharton, returns a shot against Sierra High School. Mark Evan Smith Sierra Star

Sports

Yosemite High remains undefeated in girls tennis as team racks up wins

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

September 20, 2017 10:26 AM

Yosemite High School’s girls tennis team is undefeated on the season, and the talented group of young players will likely make a deep run into the playoffs this season.

Against Chowchilla in a makeup game Monday, after several games were canceled due to smoky skies from the Railroad Fire, the Badgers nearly swept the Tribe across the board as they improved their record to 5-0, and 2-0 in the North Sequoia League.

No. 1 singles player Lauren Wharton won 6-4, 6-4, No. 2 Maddie Sloas 6-0, 6-3, No. 3 Kendall Miller 6-3, 6-0, No. 4 Boston Thome 6-0, 6-1, No. 5 Ashley Tune 3-6, 6-4, and 7-5 in a tiebreaker, and No. 6 Rachel Baker, the lone loss, fell 3-7, 3-6.

In doubles, Wharton and Miller won 8-5, Sloas and Thome 8-0, and Abby Lodge and Gabby Lazarcheff won 8-6.

Against Sierra High School on Sept. 14, the Badgers largely cleaned up against the Chieftains but some players did notch losses.

Wharton won 6-3, 6-1, Sloas won 6-0, 6-2, Miller 6-0, 6-0, Thome 2-6, 6-0, and lost in the tiebreaker 5-7, Tune 6-3, 6-0, and Baker won 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Wharton and Miller won 8-4, Sloas and Thome won 8-0, and Lodge and Lazarcheff lost in a tiebreaker 1-7.

The team was scheduled to face Chowchilla at home on Thursday. Matches were scheduled to begin around 3:30 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July 1:27

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July
Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together
Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news 2:29

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news

View More Video