Yosemite receiver Cannon Eames breaks through two Mariposa defenders and stretches for the goal line to score a TD during Yosemite’s 40-14 win over Mariposa in Gold Nuggett Bowl Friday night, played at Badger Stadium. Eames had three receptions for touchdowns plus an interception returned for a TD. Tyrus Ramos Special to Sierra Star
After two-week layoff, Yosemite looks sharp in 40-14 Gold Nugget Bowl win over Mariposa

By Gregg Dodderidge

Community Correspondent

September 17, 2017 9:31 AM

After a two-week lay-off, the Yosemite Badgers football team (2-0), playing at home, beat Mariposa Friday night 40-14.

Last year marked the return of the Gold Nugget Bowl (after 24 years), first sponsored by the Sierra Star in 1977, with the Badgers winning 51-38.

Friday’s win gave Yosemite a 10-4 edge in the series, with the 1979 game ending in a 14-14 tie. The game was not played in ‘82, ‘83, and ‘88, with the last game of the original series ending with a Badger win in 1992.

Yosemite has now won the last 10 Gold Nugget Bowls, and keeps the perpetual trophy for yet another year.

Cannon Eames had four TDs in the game - three as a receiver and one from an interception returned for a TD.

Yosemite’s JV team (1-1) defeated Mariposa 34-6. Kyle Schaeffer scored four touchdowns for Yosemite.

This story will be updated. For complete details and more photos, see the Sept. 21 edition of the Sierra Star.

