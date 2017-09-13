Sports Briefs - September 15 edition

Coarsegold Stampede
The second annual Coarsegold Stampede, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, will make its return Sept. 16 and 17. Rodeo grounds owner Kevin Tweed said he and his crew are “absolutely thrilled” to be producing the second Coarsegold Stampede.
“Our partnership with Alex Hauser and Wes Ibrahimi of All In Pro Rodeos, LLC, has been a phenomenal experience for us,” Tweed said. “We have a committee of local hard working individuals who sacrifice their time and money to produce this event for the community ... we are truly blessed to be part of this organization.”
Similar to last year, high purses will be up for grabs in events such as bull riding and barrel racing, alongside the always popular mutton busting event for children.
Ticket prices for both days are $15 for adults ages 10 and over, or at a combo rate of $25 for both days. Children ages 6-9 are $5, while all kids 5 and under are free.
Gates will open on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., with mutton busting at 4:30 p.m. and the main events at 6:30 p.m. A dance will follow around 8:30 p.m. with a performance featuring the Cadillac Cowboys. On Sunday, gates open at 11 a.m. with mutton busting at 12:30 p.m. and the main events at 2 p.m.
For the first time this year, the Stampede Royalty, chaired by Jeanette Gratton and Chloe Ferguson, will be selected and crowned on Sunday.
The Fresno Mounted Sheriff’s Posse will attend the event, alongside the Madera Skydivers and a presentation of a 30-by-60-foot American flag by the Minarets High School football team on Saturday.
Details: (559) 285-3344, www.cgrodeogrounds.com.
Smokey Bear Run / Walk
Registration forms are now available for the 30th Smokey Bear Run / Walk that will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 at Bass Lake.
This year’s Race Chairman, Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney, invites all runners and walkers to join in the event that benefits Cal Fire and the United States Forest Service (USFS) Fire Prevention Programs and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.
Registration forms can be picked up at Sierra Tel, Visit Yosemite / Madera County visitor center, or the visitors center in Mariposa; or completed online or downloaded and mailed to: Mountain Area Runners, P.O. Box 483, North Fork, Ca., 93643.
Races, including a 2-mile walk, a 2-mile run, a 10k (6.2-mile run), and events for children start at Recreation Point at the west end of the lake. Road 222 will be closed to all vehicles between 7:15 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. on race day.
Registration fees are $35 before Sept. 23 ($40 day of the race), and $7 for the children’s races ($10 race day). The Smokey Bear Run / Walk is a 30 point “Valley Runner of the Year Series” race, and about 350 people are expected to participate this year.
Race Director is Ken Takeuchi.
Details: www.smokeybearrun.com, (559) 683-1770, or info@smokeybearrun.com.
Comments