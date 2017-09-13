Yosemite wins first league golf match at Pheasant Run

The Yosemite High girls golf team began North Sequoia League play last week at Pheasant Run Golf Course in Chowchilla.
The first league match was supposed to be at River Creek Golf Course on Sept. 6, but due to the smoke from the area wildfires, the match was moved to Chowchilla.
Despite the irregularity and lack of practice, Yosemite was able to pull off the win, with Chowchilla finishing a close second.
“I knew we would be a little out of sync, but by the end of the season I feel we will be playing at our highest level,” Coach Rusty Oetinger said.
Claire Wright from Chowchilla finished first.
Two time league MVP, Claire Oetinger finished second, three points behind Wright.
“I played really solid and only had one bad hole,” Oetinger said. “If I didn’t have that bad hole, I would have finished two over par. I am playing solid and steady right now, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Staff Report
