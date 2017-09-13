Volleyball team wins Mammoth Tournament

After decisively winning all six of its games, the Yosemite High varsity volleyball team (13-1) came home with the championship trophy from the Sept. 8 and 9 Mammoth Tournament.
All the tournament games were based on winning 2 out of 3 sets, and the Lady Badgers won all six of their games in two sets.
In its opening game, Yosemite easily beat Rosamond High (25-9, 25-9) before defeating Vasquez High (25-10, 25-11), and tournament host Bishop (25-10, 25-12).
Yosemite then faced Rosamond for the second time, again winning in two sets (25-13, 25-9). The team then beat Mammoth for the second time (25-18, 25-14), and closed out the tourney with another win over Mammoth (25-19, 25-22).
Coach Michele Chenowith said the whole team played well over the two-day tournament, and that Sayda Taylor and Choloe Duke, both juniors, were strong and consistent during play.
The Yosemite JV placed 4th in the tournament.
Defending league champions
Yosemite is the defending North Sequoia League champions (34-5), and with no seniors on last year’s team, the entire team has returned for this season’s run at another league title and a shot at the Central Section D-III championship.
The team was the D-III No. 3 seed in the section last year, advancing to the semi-final round of the playoffs, losing to No. 2 seed Mission Oak High School in Tulare.
This year’s squad is made up of seven seniors and six juniors.
The team played Immanuel Tuesday (score unavailable at press time) and will participate in a tournament in Visalia this weekend.
The team’s first NSL game is at Chowchilla on Sept. 24. After away games with Dos Palos (Sept. 10) and San Joaquin Memorial (Sept. 21). Kerman will come to Yosemite on Sept. 26.
