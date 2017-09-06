After hours and hours of training, about 100 young athletes are expected to participate in the 5th Annual My-Tri Triathlon Saturday at Miller’s Landing Resort on the south shore of Bass Lake.
According to Michelle Miller, the safety of all the athletes is everyone’s the No. 1 priority.
“If the air quality does not improve this week, we may have to postpone the event,” Miller said Tuesday afternoon. “Please check the website mytribasslake.com or our our Facebook page for the most current information.
The event, for athletes 5 to 17 years old, was established in 2013 by a team of Mountain Area community members, and is sponsored by the Children’s Educational Foundation to promote healthy living. South Shore Road (222) will be closed to all traffic from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.
The race offers three divisions and triathletes will start in heats according to their age group, beginning with the oldest athletes.
☆ Dash: 50 yard swim, 2 mile bike, half mile run.
☆ Sprint: 100 yard swim, 4 mile bike, 1 mile run.
☆ Ace: 200 yard swim, 8 mile bike, 2 mile run.
The first wave of racers will start at 7:30 a.m..
A pre-race orientation will be held 5-6 p.m., this Friday at Miller’s Landing.
According to Race Director Carrie Waltner, about 100 volunteers work the race to provide an as safe as possible event. Other directors for the event include Michelle Miller (swim), Katie Bethune (bike), Taylor Olney (run), Seth Waltner (timing), Kam Butler (finish line), Crestienne Reynolds (sponsors), and Linda Maddox (registration).
Proceeds benefit athletic and enrichment programs at elementary schools throughout the Mountain Area.
Details: www.mytribasslake.com - Race Director Carrie Waltner, cawaltner@yahoo.com - Miller’s Landing Resort, (559) 642-3633.
Staff Report
