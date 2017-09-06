Five more wins for volleyball team

The Yosemite High volleyball team (7-1) continued its winning ways last week with six more wins - with four of them at the highly competitive Carmichael Tournament outside Sacramento. The team’s first loss of the season was at the tournament against D-I Lincoln High of Stockton.
The week started with a three set sweep of Madera South, beating the Stallions on their home court 25-15, 25-13, 25-14 on Aug. 29.
Karee Smith recorded 9 kills, 3 ace serves, and 3 blocks. Chloe Duke contributed 8 kills, Sayda Taylor had 4 kills and 3 blocked shots, and Savannah Bohna had 3 kills to go with her 2 ace serves.
The team’s leading setter, Tiffany Cacy, had 11 assists and 2 aces. Bailey Hullender played a great defensive game with 7 digs, and Rachel Loveland contributed 3 blocks, and 2 kills. Rounding out the night’s highlights was the three ace serves from Izzy Peter.
4-1 at Carmichael Tournament
The team participated in the 29-team Carmichael Tournament Sept 1 and 2, beating Davis (27-25, 25-16), Tokay of Lodi (25-17, 21-25,15-10), East Nicolaus (25-15, 25-13), and Chico (26-24,18-25,18-17). The Tokay game was the first time the team lost a set in a match, after winning 12 straight over its first five games.
The team’s first loss of the season came against D-I Lincoln High of Stockton in the semifinal round of the tournament. Yosemite won the first set 25-11, but Lincoln rallied to win the next two, 25-21 and 15-10.
“We of course were upset we lost but the competition was so good,” said Coach Michele Chenowith. “We were really challenged against some large schools with enrollments as high as 4,000 with very good teams. One of the teams had a front line of net players who were all 6 feet tall or taller. It was a challenge for our offense who worked really hard against them, but so rewarding when we were successful. ”
Chenowith added that the venue was tough to play in.
“It was 110 degrees outside and not much cooler inside because we played in a hanger on an old Air Force base,” Chenowith said. “The girls had to be tough and play in very, very uncomfortable conditions.
“I love my team ... they are such a great group of girls,” she continued. “Every player is so supportive of each other and they all have awesome attitudes. I know I’m very lucky to have talented volleyball players that get along, do well in school, and understand the concept of ‘team.’”
The team’s Tuesday game with Minarets High School was canceled. The team travels to play in the Mammoth Tournament this Friday and Saturday. The team returns home to host Immanuel on Sept. 12.
