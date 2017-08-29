Badger youth football starts season

The 2017 season for the Badger Youth Football Programs started last Saturday at Badger Stadium. The junior (ages 10-12) and senior (ages 12-14) programs were both defeated by Tri County foe Dos Palos. The Yosemite seniors lost 44-6 and the juniors were blanked 42-0.
Head coach Mike Miller was positive despite the loss.
“Our seniors played their hearts out,” Miller said. “They never gave in despite a number of injuries. Most of the players played offense and defense in 100 degree weather.”
Yosemite scored their only points when quarterback Rev Alberta connected with receiver Jonas Carter. The score was set up by a 30-yard run by Hunter Morris. Morris and Conner Lusk combined for 16 tackles.
The junior team faced a Dos Palos team that was ‘Pee Wee’ champions in 2016 according to Miller.
“It was a hard day for our juniors,” Miller said. “We lost to a championship team but we learned a lot. Our line play has to improve. Our staff will get this fixed.”
Miller singled out Oscar Romero who had 13 tackles to lead the Yosemite defense.
“Oscar played really well and had a great game,” Miller said. “He never quit on a play. We want to see that level of effort from all our players.”
Scores were not available for the Mighty Mites or Pee Wee teams.
The Badgers play Tranquility this Saturday at Badger Stadium. Game time is noon for Pee Wees, 2 p.m. Mighty Mites, 4 p.m. for the juniors, and 6 p.m. for the seniors.
