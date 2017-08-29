Sports

30th Annual Smokey Bear Run / Walk Sept. 23 at Bass Lake

August 29, 2017 1:32 PM

Registration forms are now available for the 30th Smokey Bear Run / Walk that will be held Sept. 23 at Bass Lake.

Registration forms can be picked up at Sierra Tel, Visit Yosemite / Madera County visitor center, or the visitors center in Mariposa; or completed online or downloaded and mailed to: Mountain Area Runners, P.O. Box 483, North Fork, Ca., 93643.

Races, including a 2-mile walk, a 2-mile run, a 10k (6.2-mile run), and events for children start at Recreation Point at the west end of the lake.

Registration fees are $35 before Sept. 23 ($40 day of the race), and $7 for the children’s races ($10 race day).

Last year’s winners in the men’s and women’s 10k were Stephen Waite and Katie Burns.

Details: www.smokeybearrun.com, (559) 683-1770.

