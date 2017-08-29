Popular My-Tri Triathlon at Bass Lake just a week away

Registration forms are still being accepted for the 5th Annual My-Tri Triathlon that will be held at Miller’s Landing Resort at Bass Lake on Sept. 9.
The event, for athletes 5-17 years old, was established in 2013 by a team of Mountain Area community members, with more than 100 participating in the race each year.
The race offers three divisions and triathletes will start in heats according to their age group, beginning with the oldest athletes.
☆ Dash: 50 yard swim, 2 mile bike, half mile run.
☆ Sprint: 100 yard swim, 4 mile bike, 1 mile run.
☆ Ace: 200 yard swim, 8 mile bike, 2 mile run.
The first wave of racers will start at 7:30 a.m..
The top three finishers in each of the three races, as well as the top three boy and girl finishers in each age group, receive medals. Special awards are given to the fastest male and female overall in each division.
The race is sponsored by the Children’s Educational Foundation to promote healthy living for Mountain Area youth. Proceeds benefit athletic and enrichment programs at elementary schools throughout the Mountain Area.
South Shore Road (222) will be closed to all traffic from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. the day of the race.
A pre-race orientation will be held 5-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8 at Miller’s landing.
According to Race Director Carrie Waltner, more than 100 volunteers work the race to provide an as safe as possible event.
Details: Race registration, sponsor, and advertising forms at www.mytribasslake.com - Race Director Carrie Waltner, cawaltner@yahoo.com - Miller’s Landing Resort, (559) 642-3633.
Staff Report
