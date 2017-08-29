From mutton busting to bull riding, Coarsegold Stampede ready to thrill Sept. 16-17

The Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds are set to be filled with action and excitement as the second annual Coarsegold Stampede, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, will make its return Sept. 16 and 17.
The rodeo was the first-ever professional rodeo held in Madera County last year, and was a success with thousands in attendance.
Rodeo grounds owner Kevin Tweed said he and his crew are “absolutely thrilled” to be producing the second Coarsegold Stampede.
“Our partnership with Alex Hauser and Wes Ibrahimi of All In Pro Rodeos, LLC, has been a phenomenal experience for us,” Tweed said. “We have a committee of local hard working individuals who sacrifice their time and money to produce this event for the community ... we are truly blessed to be part of this organization.”
Similar to last year, high purses will be up for grabs in events such as bull riding and barrel racing, alongside the always popular mutton busting event for children.
Ticket prices for both days are $15 for adults ages 10 and over, or at a combo rate of $25 for both days. Children ages 6-9 are $5, while all kids 5 and under are free.
Gates will open on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., with mutton busting at 4:30 p.m. and the main events at 6:30 p.m. A dance will follow around 8:30 p.m. with a performance featuring the Cadillac Cowboys.
On Sunday, gates open at 11 a.m. with mutton busting at 12:30 p.m. and the main events at 2 p.m.
For the first time this year, the Stampede Royalty, chaired by Jeanette Gratton and Chloe Ferguson, will be selected and crowned on Sunday.
The Fresno Mounted Sheriff’s Posse will attend the event, alongside the Madera Skydivers and a presentation of a 30-by-60-foot American flag by the Minarets High School football team on Saturday.
“I believe our first year producing the Coarsegold Stampede was a complete success,” Tweed said. “We were able to donate to local charities and still break with very little time to produce the event. We are continuing to make improvements to the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds to hopefully make it the premiere equestrian and event facility in Madera County.”
Details: (559) 285-3344, www.cgrodeogrounds.com.
Staff report
Comments