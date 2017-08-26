Yosemite High opens football season with a statement shutout victory

Yosemite High School’s varsity football team started their season Friday with a 25-0 shutout win over Le Grand.
The Badgers (1-0) shut out the Bulldogs for the second straight season. Last year, the Badgers opened their season with a 35-0 win over Le Grand, based in the Merced area (0-1).
It was a historic night for the Bulldogs as they celebrated their new football stadium, which was refurbished this year. It turned out to be a heartbreaking night, however, for Bulldog fans.
Le Grand suited up only 15 players, and five were hurt during the game. In the end, the Bulldogs could only field 10 players, one short of the 11 minimum.
But don’t count them down, because Le Grand proved they had heart and often left the Badgers struggling to score. The Bulldogs were down only 12-0 midway through the third quarter.
Yosemite led 12-0 at halftime, with quarterback Tyson Mansfield and tight end Peter Martinez each scoring a touchdown.
The Badgers padded their lead against a depleted Bulldog squad in the second half with running backs Nic Harper and Alex Burgeno scoring a touchdown each.
Badger JV squad loses 12-7
The Le Grand JV (1-0) survived a second half Badger surge to win 12-7. The Bulldogs were up 6-0 at the half.
Le Grand scored a touchdown on their first possession of the second half, and Yosemite answered on their first possession of that half with a 65-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jadyn Carter to wideout Holden Eames.
The Badgers had a chance to win in the fourth quarter. Carter and running back Justin Micallef had big gains and YHS moved to the Bulldog 9-yard line. YHS could not punch it in and the Bulldogs survived.
Next up for YHS is a four game stand at home.
The Badgers will host Division V powerhouse Caruthers at Badger Stadium next Friday, Sept. 1. To open their season, on the same date as the Badgers, the Blue Raiders of Caruthers crushed Tranquility 49-18.
JV play is scheduled start is at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.
