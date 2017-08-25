Yosemite Badger volleyball team pours it on against Mariposa Grizzlies

After opening the season with a win over Reedley Tuesday, the Yosemite High School volleyball team rolled over Mariposa High last night, winning in three straight sets, 25-12, 25, 11, 25-8.
The well-balanced team was lead by Tiffany Cacy with 25 assists. On the receiving end of those and other assists was Karee Smith, Sayda Taylor, and Rachel Loveland who had 8 kill shots each, with Savannah Bohna, Siena Oswald, and Monique Ades adding 7, 6 and 4 kill shots respectively.
Coached by Michele Chenowith, the team is the defending North Sequoia League champions, and with no seniors on last year’s team, the entire team has returned for this season’s run at another league title and a shot at the Central Section D-III championship.
The team advanced to the semi-finale round of the D-III section play-offs last year, losing to Mission Oak High School of Tulare.
The Yosemite team plays at Madera South on Aug. 29, will compete in the Carmichael Tournament in Sacramento Sept. 1 - 3, and will travel to Minarets for a game with the Mustangs on Sept. 5.
The next home game for the team is on Sept. 12, when the Lady Badgers host Immanuel.
The team’s first North Sequoia League game is at Chowchilla on Sept. 24.
For details of this week’s Reedley and Mariposa games, see the Aug. 31 edition of the Sierra Star.
