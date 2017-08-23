Lady Badgers playing for 13th NSL title

The Yosemite High Girls Golf Team began their quest for their 13th consecutive North Sequoia League championship by hosting Clovis East Aug. 17 at River Creek Golf Course in Ahwahnee.
The Yosemite team was led by senior Claire Oetinger, who has been the NSL’s MVP the last two years. She was also named to the Fresno Bee All Valley team at the end of last season.
Against Clovis East, who won the match, Oetinger shot 41 for nine holes, followed by senior Sarah Meeks who shot 48. Meeks was part of the NSL All League Team last season.
Another member of the All League team last year, junior Megan Rich, shot 50. Freshman Taylor Oetinger made her YHS debut with the fourth best Badger score of 54.
Trinity Curtis and Sarah Davey finished up the scoring. Coach Oetinger is very happy with his team and is looking forward to the season. Coach Oetinger figured the season was already a success because he gets to spend a lot of time with his daughters.
Claire Oetinger will be playing at Pebble Beach Sept. 22-24 at the Pure Insurance PGA Champions Tour event, benefiting the First Tee Open.
Claire is the eighth player from the Fresno First Tee chapter and the third Yosemite High golfer to participate in the tournament. Sisters Kirsten and Jordan Keyser were selected to play in the event in 2008 and 2010 respectively.
She has two hole-in-ones on her golf resume, unusual for a 17-year-old. The first was on Sept. 21, 2016, on the par three, 134-yard 7th hole at Pheasant Run Golf Course in Chowchilla - and a second one on April 10, at Riverside Golf Course on the par three, 137-yard 11th hole during the 70th Annual Len Ross Memorial Golf Tournament.
