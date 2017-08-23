Sports

Yosemite High fall sports schedules

August 23, 2017 10:53 AM

Football

8/25: at Le Grand

9/1: Caruthers at YHS

9/8: McFarland at YHS

9/15: Mariposa at YHS

9/22: Minarets at YHS

9/29: at Bishop Union

10/6: BYE

10/13: at Farmersville

10/20: at Parlier

10/27: Amador at YHS

11/3: at Sierra (Mountain Bowl)

Most JV games start at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m..

Volleyball

8/24: Mariposa at YHS

8/29: at Madera South

9/1-9/5: Carmichael Tournament (Sacramento)

9/5: at Minarets

9/8 & 9/9: Mammoth Tournament

9/12: Immanuel at YHS

9/15 & 9/16 - Visalia Tournament

9/19: at Dos Palos

9/21: at San Joaquin Memorial

9/24: at Chowchilla*

9/26: Kerman at YHS*

9/28: at Liberty-Madera Ranchos*

10/3: at Washington Union*

10/5: Chowchilla at YHS*

10/10: Sierra at YHS*

10/12: at Kerman*

10/17: Liberty-Madera Ranchos at YHS*

10/19: Washington Union at YHS*

10/26: at Sierra*

Most JV games start at 5 p.m. - varsity at 6:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

9/5: Helen Lengfield Girls Golf Tournament - 8:30 a.m.

9/6: NSL Tournament No. 1 - River Creek Golf Course - 2 p.m.*

9/13: NSL Tournament No. 2 - Eagle Springs Golf Course - 3 p.m.*

9/18: NSL Tournament No. 3 - Madera Country Club - 2 p.m.*

9/27: NSL Tournament No. 4 - Pheasant Run Golf Club - 2 p.m.*

10/4: NSL Tournament No. 5 - Dragonfly Golf Club - 2 p.m.*

10/11: NSL Qualifying Tournament - 11 a.m.*

10/18: NSL Championship: Madera Municipal Golf Course - 11 a.m.*

Boys Water Polo

8/31: Golden Valley at YHS

9/1 & 9/2: Fresno Fall Classic (Fresno High School)

9/7 - 9/9: Tulare Water Polo Tournament (Tulare Union)

9/12: at Madera South

9/14: Madera South at YHS

9/15 & 9/16: Sunnyside Tournament of Champions

9/19: at Kerman*

9/21: at Chowchilla*

9/26: Sierra at YHS*

9/28: Kerman at YHS*

10/3: Chowchilla at YHS*

10/5: at Sierra*

10/10: at Kerman*

10/12: at Chowchilla*

10/17: Sierra at YHS*

10/19: Kerman at YHS*

10/24: Chowchilla at YHS*

10/26: at Sierra*

Noon:tournament JV matches 5 p.m., varsity 6 p.m.

Girls Water Polo

8/24 - 8/26: Tulare Water Polo Tournament (Tulare Union High School)

8/31: Golden Valley at YHS

9/12: at Madera South

9/14: Madera South at YHS

9/19: at Kerman*

9/21: Chowchilla at YHS*

9/26: Sierra at YHS*

9/28: Kerman at YHS*

9/29 & 9/30: Buchanan Water Polo Tournament

10/3: Chowchilla at YHS*

10/5: Sierra at YHS*

10/6 & 10/7: Sunnyside Spooktacular Tournament

10/10: at Kerman*

10/12: at Chowchilla*

10/17: Sierra at YHS*

10/19: Kerman at YHS*

10/24: Chowchilla at YHS*

10/26: at Sierra*

JV matches 4 p.m., varsity 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

8/24: at Roosevelt

8/28: Madera South at YHS

8/31: Hoover at YHS

9/5: at Chowchilla*

9/7: Liberty-Madera Ranchos at YHS*

9/11: at Kerman*

9/14: Sierra at YHS*

9/19: Washington Union at YHS*

9/21: Chowchilla at YHS*

9/26: at Liberty-Madera Ranchos*

9/28: Kerman at YHS*

10/3: at Sierra*

10/5: at Washington Union*

Matches start at 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

8/26: Dinuba Invitational

9/8: Hickey Park Open Invitational

9/15: Sanger Invitational

9/22: Mt. Whitney Douglas Rudolf Invitational

9/30: Madera Invitational

10/4: North Sequoia League Duals Meet (Washington Union)*

10/13: Rough Rider at Woodward Park

10/20: Mt. Sac Invitational

10/28: John Seaman Invitational (Kingsburg)

11/8: NSL League Championship*

TBA (times to be announced)

*Denotes North Sequoia League contest

