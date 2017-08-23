Yosemite High fall sports schedules

Football
8/25: at Le Grand
9/1: Caruthers at YHS
9/8: McFarland at YHS
9/15: Mariposa at YHS
9/22: Minarets at YHS
9/29: at Bishop Union
10/6: BYE
10/13: at Farmersville
10/20: at Parlier
10/27: Amador at YHS
11/3: at Sierra (Mountain Bowl)
Most JV games start at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m..
Volleyball
8/24: Mariposa at YHS
8/29: at Madera South
9/1-9/5: Carmichael Tournament (Sacramento)
9/5: at Minarets
9/8 & 9/9: Mammoth Tournament
9/12: Immanuel at YHS
9/15 & 9/16 - Visalia Tournament
9/19: at Dos Palos
9/21: at San Joaquin Memorial
9/24: at Chowchilla*
9/26: Kerman at YHS*
9/28: at Liberty-Madera Ranchos*
10/3: at Washington Union*
10/5: Chowchilla at YHS*
10/10: Sierra at YHS*
10/12: at Kerman*
10/17: Liberty-Madera Ranchos at YHS*
10/19: Washington Union at YHS*
10/26: at Sierra*
Most JV games start at 5 p.m. - varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
9/5: Helen Lengfield Girls Golf Tournament - 8:30 a.m.
9/6: NSL Tournament No. 1 - River Creek Golf Course - 2 p.m.*
9/13: NSL Tournament No. 2 - Eagle Springs Golf Course - 3 p.m.*
9/18: NSL Tournament No. 3 - Madera Country Club - 2 p.m.*
9/27: NSL Tournament No. 4 - Pheasant Run Golf Club - 2 p.m.*
10/4: NSL Tournament No. 5 - Dragonfly Golf Club - 2 p.m.*
10/11: NSL Qualifying Tournament - 11 a.m.*
10/18: NSL Championship: Madera Municipal Golf Course - 11 a.m.*
Boys Water Polo
8/31: Golden Valley at YHS
9/1 & 9/2: Fresno Fall Classic (Fresno High School)
9/7 - 9/9: Tulare Water Polo Tournament (Tulare Union)
9/12: at Madera South
9/14: Madera South at YHS
9/15 & 9/16: Sunnyside Tournament of Champions
9/19: at Kerman*
9/21: at Chowchilla*
9/26: Sierra at YHS*
9/28: Kerman at YHS*
10/3: Chowchilla at YHS*
10/5: at Sierra*
10/10: at Kerman*
10/12: at Chowchilla*
10/17: Sierra at YHS*
10/19: Kerman at YHS*
10/24: Chowchilla at YHS*
10/26: at Sierra*
Noon:tournament JV matches 5 p.m., varsity 6 p.m.
Girls Water Polo
8/24 - 8/26: Tulare Water Polo Tournament (Tulare Union High School)
8/31: Golden Valley at YHS
9/12: at Madera South
9/14: Madera South at YHS
9/19: at Kerman*
9/21: Chowchilla at YHS*
9/26: Sierra at YHS*
9/28: Kerman at YHS*
9/29 & 9/30: Buchanan Water Polo Tournament
10/3: Chowchilla at YHS*
10/5: Sierra at YHS*
10/6 & 10/7: Sunnyside Spooktacular Tournament
10/10: at Kerman*
10/12: at Chowchilla*
10/17: Sierra at YHS*
10/19: Kerman at YHS*
10/24: Chowchilla at YHS*
10/26: at Sierra*
JV matches 4 p.m., varsity 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
8/24: at Roosevelt
8/28: Madera South at YHS
8/31: Hoover at YHS
9/5: at Chowchilla*
9/7: Liberty-Madera Ranchos at YHS*
9/11: at Kerman*
9/14: Sierra at YHS*
9/19: Washington Union at YHS*
9/21: Chowchilla at YHS*
9/26: at Liberty-Madera Ranchos*
9/28: Kerman at YHS*
10/3: at Sierra*
10/5: at Washington Union*
Matches start at 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
8/26: Dinuba Invitational
9/8: Hickey Park Open Invitational
9/15: Sanger Invitational
9/22: Mt. Whitney Douglas Rudolf Invitational
9/30: Madera Invitational
10/4: North Sequoia League Duals Meet (Washington Union)*
10/13: Rough Rider at Woodward Park
10/20: Mt. Sac Invitational
10/28: John Seaman Invitational (Kingsburg)
11/8: NSL League Championship*
TBA (times to be announced)
*Denotes North Sequoia League contest
Comments