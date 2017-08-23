Parents help Yosemite Marlins raise funds for the pool

The Yosemite Marlins Swim Club recently held the team’s annual Swim-A-Thon to raise money for the swim team. Novice swimmers swam up to 100 laps (2,500 yards), while intermediate and advanced swimmers swam up to 200 laps (5,000 yards).
The money will go towards paddles, fins, resistance cords, therapy bands, medicine balls, and other training equipment.
To keep the event fun, the Yosemite Marlins included parent and child relays “The Young and The Breathless,” encouraging parents to swim on teams with their children.
After the Young and the Breathless parent and child relay event, swimmers had two hours to swim as many laps as they could. Swimmers who participated in the Swim-A-Thon received a Yosemite Marlins T-shirt and an ice cream sundae.
Earlier in the summer, seven club swimmers were selected for the Central California Swimming (CCS) All Star team and swam in the three day Summer Slam age group invitational held at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex.
Team members selected for the All Star team included Grace Clerkin and Gabriel Clerkin of Coarsegold, Braylon Radford of Ahwahnee, and Mariposa swimmers Owen Arnold, Coury Jones, Jonah Dacanay and Patricia Flanagan.
The CCS All Star Swim Team was one of 10 fast mega teams, mainly from California, in the three-day invitational meet. Swim clubs from Davis, Palo Alto, Clovis, Irvine, Santa Clarita, Cupertino, Roseville, Sacramento, and a swim club from Texas also participated in the event.
About Yosemite Marlins Swim Club
The nonprofit Yosemite Marlins Swim Club is owned by Yosemite Unified School District and sanctioned by USA Swimming, which is the governing body for competitive swimming associated with the U.S. Olympic team.
The team is a year-round competitive swim team offering high quality, professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. The goal of the program is to provide every team member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability.
All of the Marlins coaches, as members of the American Swimming Coaches Association, and have access to the most comprehensive training and certification program for youth coaches.
Details: www.yosemitemarlinsswimclub.com, Tammy Kudela, (559) 213-3304.
