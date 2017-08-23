Registration open now for Ted Lilly Badger Golf Classic Oct. 14

Registration forms are now available for the Oct. 14 Ted Lilly Badger Golf Classic that will be held at Eagle Springs Golf Course in Friant.
Registration fee for the tournament is $150 per person ($550 for foursome) and includes a light breakfast, 18 holes of golf, golf cart with GPS system, goodie bag, and awards dinner and auction.
Lilly was a standout pitcher for Yosemite High (1994 graduate) and Fresno City College before being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1996. He had a successful 15-year career in Major League Baseball, announcing his retirement in 2013.
Lilly participated in the first of four previous tournaments at Sierra Meadows Golf Course in 2008 to benefit the Yosemite High School baseball program, and will participate in the October event.
Former Badger baseball coach John McMillen said he was always amazed at Lilly’s generosity.
“We were always very grateful for everything Ted has done for high school and youth baseball in the Mountain Area,” McMillen said. “It’s good to see this tournament come back.”
Any business or organization interested in a sponsorship for the tournament should text Beth Alberta at (559) 760-1935.
“This is going to be a great event and we are excited that Ted will be able to attend,” said Pierce. “We are encouraging golfers to register early. You don’t have to be a great player, its more about a fun day while raising funds for the Badger baseball program.”
Details: Badger Baseball Boosters President Jared Pierce, (209) 628-5043, badgerbaseballboosters@gmail.com.
Staff Report
