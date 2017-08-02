Badger Youth Football enters 39th season

For the 39th season, the four teams that make up Yosemite Badger Youth Football have started practices in preparation of hosting Dos Palos in three weeks to open the season.
The four Badger teams, members of the Tri-County Youth Football League’s East Conference, are Mighty Mite (6-8 years old), Pee Wee (9-10), Junior (11-12) and Senior (13).
The Mighty Mites kick off the season on Raupp Field at Yosemite High School at noon on Aug. 26, with the Pee Wee, Junior and Senior teams playing at 2 p.m, 4 and 6, respectively.
About 100 players between the ages of 6 and 13 began practice sessions last week.
“We have a lot of returning players this year,” said Matt Griffin, former three-year coach, now serving as YBYF president.
Griffin was happy to see nearly 100 players come out to practice and noted a limited-time, discounted registration fee financial helped a lot of parents and increased the number of signups.
“Three of the teams, the Mighty Mites, Pee Wees and Juniors, will have twice as many team members as they had last year,” Griffin said. “There is a lot of excitement about the season - by players, coaches and parents.”
The Senior team will use the offense and defense schemes of JD Burnett, Yosemite High varsity coach.
“The Senior and Junior teams are running the same system that the high school is using so those players will be more prepared as they move on to Yosemite High,” Griffin said. “We are getting a lot of help from Coach Burnett, and we appreciate all the volunteer help from coaches, trainers, and team moms.
Coaching the Mighty Mites team this season is Norman Sanchez, assisted by Rick Ayala.
The Pee Wee team is coached by Art Cachu, with assistants Clint Stivers and David Watanabe.
Taking on a double-duty coaching assignment is Mike Miller, who along with assistants Tommy DaSilva, Ray McGee, Daniel Lutz, and Josh Kilby who will coach both the Junior and Senior teams. Miller is also receiving some help from YHS varsity players Sean Miller and Justin Muraszewski. All coaches are certified through USA Football.
The Senior team will be lead by quarterback Rev Alberta, linebacker Hunter Morris, wide receiver Aiden Bales, and lineman Cole Muraszewski.
Details: www.yosemitebadgeryouthfootball.com, YBYF Facebook page, Matt Griffin, (559) 676-6999.
2017 Yosemite Badger Youth Football Schedule
8-26: Dos Palos at Yosemite
9-2: Tranquility at Yosemite
9-9: Yosemite at Chowchilla
9-16: Firebaugh at Yosemite
9-23: Yosemite at Washington
9-30: Kerman at Yosemite
10-7: Kingsburg at Yosemite
10-14: Sierra at Yosemite
10-21: Yosemite at Madera Ranchos
Mike Miller - 676-5449 - Matt Griffin - 676-6999
NOTE: All games are played at Noon (Mighty Mites) 2 p.m. (Pee Wees), 4 p.m. (Juniors), 6 p.m. (Seniors). The exception is the Oct. 21 games that will be played at 1, 3, 5, and 7 p.m..
