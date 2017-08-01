From ‘dives’ to ‘drives’ at Ahwahnee golf course

The first four Youth Golf Camps at River Creek Golf Course in Ahwahnee were so well received, two more camps were added (Aug. 1-3 and Aug. 8-10) but they quickly sold out. You can put your child on the wait-list by calling River Creek. Participating in the camp last week were, back row from left, River Creek General Manager Scott Michel, Elsa Smock, instructor Perry Slocum, front row from left, Lucas Wade, Jackson Nielson, Sophia Ward, Jacob Campion, and Jonah Smock. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star