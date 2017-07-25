Yosemite High volleyball tryouts Aug. 1-3

Tryouts for Yosemite High School’s returning North Sequoia League championship varsity volleyball team will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 1-3, the the school gymnasium.
The volleyball program will be made up of four teams this season - varsity, JV, frosh/soph and freshman - and girls wanting to play on one of the four teams are encouraged to attend all three days of tryouts.
Yosemite has not had four teams in recent years, and since very few schools have four teams, scheduling has been tricky for Coach Michele Chenowith.
“On some nights, we will have two different schools coming to play us,” Chenowith said. “The varsity and JV teams have full schedules for the season but the frosh-soph and freshman teams have partial schedules.”
Both the YHS varsity and JV teams are coming off North Sequoia League Championship seasons. There were no seniors on the varsity team last season (four sophomores - nine juniors), so almost the entire team is returning to make a run at the NSL and Central Section D-III titles.
Over the past two seasons, the varsity team has compiled an overall win-loss record of 64-16, sharing the North Sequoia League title with Sierra in 2015 and winning the title outright last year.
Last season the No. 3 seeded Badgers advanced to the D-III Central Section semifinal round, losing to No. 2 seed Mission Oak Hawks in three sets. Mission Oaks was then defeated by Bakersfield Christian (34-1) for the section title.
Last year’s JV team, coached by Tricia Ruiz, went undefeated in NSL play.
Along with the league title and playoff run, the varsity volleyball team (and girls soccer team) was named California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Academic Champions, a first for any Yosemite teams since the academic awards were established four years ago.
The selections are made from the 1,590 schools in all divisions in the state.
Staff Report
