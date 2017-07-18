Wall of Fame dinner Aug. 12

Four former Yosemite High football standout players and a coach will be recognized for their contributions to the YHS football program Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Yosemite High School Football Boosters Wall of Fame Induction Dinner at the Elk’s Lodge, 42484 Highway 41.
This year’s dinner will honor Danny Smith (class of 1988), Justen Peek (2002), Quint Brown (2003) and Aaron Wilkins (2006). Eric Hansen, YHS science teacher and the first football coach at the school, will be honored posthumously.
The event is sponsored by the Yosemite Football Booster Club and tickets cost $40 - available at the Sierra Star (49165 Crane Valley Road - 426), Mountain Muscle (40118 Enterprise Drive), and all YHS football coaches.
Last year was the inaugural Wall of Fame dinner that honored Chris Mullins (class of 1984), Bonner Cunnings (1991), Roosevelt Cooks (2001), Cole Popovich (2003), and retired coach (1979-1989) and former Yosemite Unified School District Superintendent Steve Raupp in front of a sold-out crowd at the Masonic Lodge.
Details: Erik Peterson, (559) 760-3331.
Staff Report
