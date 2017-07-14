Registration forms available for Sept. 9 My-Tri Triathlon

Registration forms are now available for the 5th Annual My-Tri Triathlon that will be held at Miller’s Landing Resort at Bass Lake on Sept. 9.
The event, for athletes 5-17 years old, was established in 2013 by a team of Mountain Area community members, with about 100 participating in the race each year.
More than 50 volunteers work the race to provide a safe as possible event.
The race offers three divisions and triathletes will start in heats according to their age group, beginning with the oldest athletes.
☆ Dash: 50 yard swim, 2 mile bike, 0.5 mile run.
☆ Sprint: 100 yard swim, 4 mile bike, 1 mile run.
☆ Ace: 200 yard swim, 8 mile bike, 2 mile run.
The first wave of racers starts at 7:30 a.m..
The race is sponsored by the Children’s Educational Foundation to promote healthy living for Mountain Area youth. Proceeds benefit the athletic and art programs at North Fork Elementary School.
“This race needs lots of volunteers to make it safe and memorable for all our mountain area athletes,” Carrie Waltner, race director said. “If anyone in the community is interested in helping volunteer please submit a volunteer application which can be found on the event’s website (www.mytribasslake.com).”
South Shore Road (222) will be closed to all traffic from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. the day of the race.
A pre-race orientation will be held 5-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8 at Miller’s landing.
Details: Race registration and volunteer forms, www.mytribasslake.com - Race Director Carrie Waltner, cawaltner@yahoo.com, Miller’s Landing Resort, (559) 642-3633.
Staff Report
