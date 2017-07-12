Minarets grad Reardon will play baseball at Holy Names University

Former Minarets High School graduate (2014) Keenan Reardon has committed to attend Holy Names University in Oakland and play baseball for coach Estaban Contreras and the Hawks.
Reardon accepted an academic/athletic scholarship, including a grant, which covers the yearly tuition and is valued at $111,000 over the next three years. He’ll enter the school as a sophomore.
Holy Names is a private university established in 1868 and affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. It offers bachelors and master programs in several subjects, with an enrollment around 1,300.
With a 12:1 student to faculty ratio, HNU has a very high graduation rate. The school was the recipient of the 2017 Best Colleges Award for Regional Universities in the West by U.S. News.
Reardon will major in sports biology and pursue a doctorate in physical therapy.
Holy Names plays in the D-II PacWest Conference with Fresno Pacific University, Azusa Pacific, Biola, California Baptist, Point Loma, Hawaii Pacific, Concordia, Dixie State, Dominican, University of Hawaii-Hilo, Notre Dame de Namur, and the Academy of Arts.
The team had an overall 14-36 win-loss record this past season, placing eighth in conference play (11-25). Azusa Pacific (42-12, 27-9 PWC) won the conference title.
Reardon, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound catcher, played on the Minarets D-VI Central Section Championship team that beat Farmersville 3-2, and finished its season ranked in the top 10 nationwide in six of the 10 categories recorded by MaxPreps.
He hit .444 in his senior year and .376 as a junior. He had a career on base percentage of .474 in 89 games and 49 RBIs.
Reardon was ranked as one of the top catchers in the state by MaxPreps before his throwing arm was injured in his senior year. He played the sectional championship game with a dislocated ulnar nerve and partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament. Prior to league play and his injury, he threw out 12 of 12 runners attempting to steal.
He received MVP and Best Defensive Player honors in 2012, and in his senior year he received the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Player of the Year award.
Reardon was the Mustang’s starting quarterback for three years, receiving the Best Offensive Player award in 2011 and MVP award for 2012. He also received second team all league honors in the West Sequoia League at quarterback in 2012.
After graduating from Minarets, Reardon attended Fresno City College where he played baseball for coach Ron Scott.
After plasma replacement procedures (PRP injections), Reardon underwent ulnar nerve surgery in his freshman season as a Ram, followed by Tommy John (ulnar collateral ligament replacement) surgery his second year playing at Fresno City, resulting in two years as a medical grey shirt. He fully recovered towards the conclusion of the Rams’ season and has three years left of eligibility.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to play baseball and further my education at Holy Names University,” Reardon said. “Despite having to go through elbow surgery, I’m happy to still be able to play ball. I’d like to thank coach Scott for believing in me and giving me the chance to recover from my injuries and helping plug me into a great school. I’d also like to thank my family and friends for always being there to support me through my surgery.”
Keenan is the son of Pete and Janice Reardon of Yosemite Lakes Park. Pete Reardon is a community correspondent for the Sierra Star.
NOTE: Go to www.hnu.edu/ to follow the Holy Names Hawks.
Comments