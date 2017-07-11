Sponsorships sought for Ted Lilly Golf Classic

The Badger Baseball Booster Club is seeking sponsors for its Oct. 14 Ted Lilly Badger Golf Classic that will be held at Eagle Springs Golf Course.
Lilly participated in the first of four previous tournaments at Sierra Meadows Golf Course in 2008 to benefit the Yosemite High School baseball program.
Ted Lilly was a standout pitcher for Yosemite (1994 graduate) and Fresno City College before being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1996. He had a successful 15-year career in Major League Baseball, announcing his retirement in 2013.
During his career he pitched for the Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and the Chicago Cubs.
During his MLB career, the left-hander had three complete game shutouts, 331 starts (nearly 2,000 innings pitched), 130 wins, struck out 1,681 batters, and had two postseason starts.
The two-time All-Star had a career high wins in a season (17), and strikeouts in a season (184) while playing for the Cubs.
Former Badger baseball coach John McMillen said he was always amazed at Lilly’s generosity.
“We were always very grateful for everything Ted has done for high school and youth baseball in the Mountain Area,” McMillen said. “It’s good to see this tournament come back.”
“We are excited Ted is again graciously donating his time in support of Badger baseball,” said Badgers Baseball Boosters President Jared Pierce.
A special retirement ceremony will be held during dinner for Lilly’s Yosemite High School baseball jersey.
Sponsorships
Sponsorships levels for the tournament include $1,000 (Triple), $2,000 (Big Hitter), $3,000 (Home Run), $4,000 (Perfect Game) and $5,000 (Grand Slam).
The Triple provides the sponsor with one free golfer, a logo on a tournament banner that will hang all year at the YHS baseball field, a logo on player T-shirts, a photo with Lilly, and two tee flag signs.
The Big Hitter includes the same as above but with two golfers.
The Home Run sponsorship includes two golfers, all the above, and the addition of a Lilly signed baseball, VIP seating at dinner/auction, and 12 tee flag signs.
Perfect Game sponsors will receive all the above but with four golfers.
The Grand Slam sponsorship includes everything in the Perfect Game sponsorship, and in addition, four golfers, 18 tee flags, and seating with Lilly at the dinner/auction.
Any business or organization interested in a sponsorship should text Beth Alberta at (559) 760-1935.
Registration
Registration fee for the tournament is $150 per person ($550 for foursome) and includes a light breakfast, 18 holes of golf, golf cart with GPS system, goodie bag, and awards dinner and auction.
The tournament will feature two hole-in-one contests with the opportunity to win a Chevy being provided by Steve’s Chevrolet of Chowchilla, and a car being provided by Fresno Lexus.
Other prizes will be given for longest drive, and closest to the pin.
“This is going to be a great event and we are excited that Ted will be able to attend,” said Pierce. “Tournament participation will be limited to 144 players so we are encouraging golfers to register early. Everyone is welcome to participate ... you don’t have to be a great player, its more about a fun day while raising funds for the Badger baseball program.”
Eagle Springs is at 21722 Fairway Oak Lane in Friant (across from Table Mountain Casino). The general manager of the course is Mike Best, a former golf standout at YHS.
Details: Badger Baseball Boosters President Jared Pierce, (209) 628-5043, badgerbaseballboosters@gmail.com, or Eagle Springs Golf Course General Manager Mike Best, mbest@eaglerspringsgcc.com.
