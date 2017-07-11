Sports

July 11, 2017 2:43 PM

Softball clinic

Josh Taylor, the head coach of University of Nevada’s softball team, will hold a softball clinic at Yosemite High School from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17.

Taylor, a Badger graduate who played shortstop and second base on Yosemite’s baseball team, will be joined by assistant coach Brianne Durfee, one of the most decorated softball players in Nevada.

Registration is $30 and open to the first 60 players who sign up. Those interested must go to www.yosemiteusd.com/yosemite and print out a registration form and waiver, which can be dropped off or mailed to Yosemite High School.

  Comments  

Videos

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July 1:27

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July
It's too hot to cook. Make these no-bake fruit tarts instead 0:57

It's too hot to cook. Make these no-bake fruit tarts instead
Grading has begun for the long-awaited EMCSPCA no-kill shelter in Ahwahnee 3:21

Grading has begun for the long-awaited EMCSPCA no-kill shelter in Ahwahnee

View More Video