Josh Taylor, the head coach of University of Nevada’s softball team, will hold a softball clinic at Yosemite High School from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17.
Taylor, a Badger graduate who played shortstop and second base on Yosemite’s baseball team, will be joined by assistant coach Brianne Durfee, one of the most decorated softball players in Nevada.
Registration is $30 and open to the first 60 players who sign up. Those interested must go to www.yosemiteusd.com/yosemite and print out a registration form and waiver, which can be dropped off or mailed to Yosemite High School.
