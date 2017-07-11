Preparing to ‘Paint the Town’ Badger Blue

The Yosemite High School Football Boosters are currently signing up areas businesses for its “Paint the Town Blue” campaign in support of the Badgers.
Started two years ago by JD Burnett, YHS head varsity football coach, the idea of the campaign is for area businesses, offices, and schools to visibly support YHS football by wearing navy blue shirts on Friday for home football games. In addition to shirts, the “Paint the Town Blue” committee is offering banners and vehicle magnets for businesses to display on home game days.
According to Anne Guynn, YHS Football Booster and “Paint the Town Blue” leader, the campaign has been very well received with 46 businesses already making a commitment to participate by either purchasing a banner, a magnet sign for a car, T-shirts for their employees, or all three.
“If our campaign has not yet reached an organization or business who would like to be a part of ‘Paint the Town Blue,’ they should contact me at (559) 760-8244,” Guynn said. “We don’t want any business to be left out. This is a not-for-profit campaign ... it’s Coach Burnett’s idea to have the whole community to come together to show support and build some excitement during the upcoming season. Our Football Boosters and the players on the Yosemite football teams would greatly appreciate the support.”
One Oakhurst businesses, Round Table Pizza, owned by Eric and Cari Kurz, is happy to be a part of the “Paint the Town Blue” campaign.
“We’ve been supporting the community and athletics and other causes at Yosemite High since we moved to town in 2010 from Auburn,” Eric said. “Our children, Steven, 16, and Jenna, 14, were in the fourth and second grade when we moved here, and now they are heavily involved in athletics at the school.”
Steven will be a junior and Jenna a freshman when school starts in about a month.
“This is a great campaign the Booster Club is putting together and we would urge every merchant in Oakhurst to get involved with the ‘Paint the Town Blue’ campaign,” Cari said.
“Paint the Town Blue” shirts are available in any size, and the ladies shirts are fitted. All shirts cost $10 and can be pre-ordered by calling Guynn. They will also be available at all home games.
Guynn is also taking orders for 12 x 24-inch vehicle magnets ($30 plus tax), 3 x 4-foot vertical banners ($60), and 3 x 6-foot horizontal banners ($90). All three are white with navy artwork: “This Is Badger Country” with the Badger sporting the new Y that Coach Burnett designed.
The Badger’s first game of the season will be at Le Grand on Aug. 25, followed by four straight home games - Desert High (Sept. 1), Caruthers (Sept. 8), Mariposa (Gold Nugget Bowl, Sept. 15), and Minarets (Sept. 22). The team will also play in Badger Stadium on Oct. 27, hosting Amador High.
Details: Anne Guynn, (559) 760-8244.
