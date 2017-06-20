Tyler Michel was ready to hit the links at River Creek Golf Course in Ahwahnee. Youth camps, for ages 6 to 16, begin at the course June 27.
Youth golf camps available at River Creek in Ahwahnee

River Creek Golf Course in Ahwahnee is hosting four junior golf camps for youth between the ages of 6 to 16.

The camps will be run by teaching pros Perry Slocum and Rick Hernandez.

The first three-day camp will be held 9 a.m. to noon June 27-29.

Additional camps, all 9 a.m. to noon, will be offered July 11-13, July 18-20, and July 25-27.

Those attending will learn the basics of golf including golf etiquette, driving, putting and sand trap shots.

Each class session is limited to eight participants, with a limited number of golf clubs available for those who do not own a set.

The registration fee for each camp is $45 per participant, and includes lunch on the last day of each session.

Details: River Creek Golf Course, (559) 683-5600, or visit pro shop to register, 41709 Road 600.

