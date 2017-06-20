Youth golf camps available at River Creek in Ahwahnee

River Creek Golf Course in Ahwahnee is hosting four junior golf camps for youth between the ages of 6 to 16.
The camps will be run by teaching pros Perry Slocum and Rick Hernandez.
The first three-day camp will be held 9 a.m. to noon June 27-29.
Additional camps, all 9 a.m. to noon, will be offered July 11-13, July 18-20, and July 25-27.
Those attending will learn the basics of golf including golf etiquette, driving, putting and sand trap shots.
Each class session is limited to eight participants, with a limited number of golf clubs available for those who do not own a set.
The registration fee for each camp is $45 per participant, and includes lunch on the last day of each session.
Details: River Creek Golf Course, (559) 683-5600, or visit pro shop to register, 41709 Road 600.
Comments