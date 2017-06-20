Sports Briefs - June 22 edition

Yosemite High swimming pool hours
The Yosemite High School pool is now open to the public, 1-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday.
The price is $4 per person for those 1 year old and up before 5 p.m., and $3 after that hour. A senior discount is available at $3.50. Swim lessons, water aerobics, family and monthly passes, a snack bar, and private parties are available.
Details: (559) 683-4667.
Golf tournament
The Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst will hold a fundraising golf tournament, BGCO Scorcher, July 21, at Dragonfly Golf Course. Registration and lunch at noon, tee off at 1 p.m., raffle and putting contest at 6 p.m., and dinner at 6:30.
For the registration fee of $100 per golfer includes dinner, participants can play 36 holes of golf (18 on July 21 and 18 at a time of your choosing), lunch and dinner, goodie bag, the chance at the $1 million hole-in-one challenge, and a putting contest.
Details: Bob Macaulay, (559) 760-1243, MacaulayInsurance@gmail.com.
