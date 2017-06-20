Basketball team camp

The Yosemite High School 2017-18 varsity, JV and freshman basketball teams attended a team camp at the University of San Diego last weekend.
Yosemite High sent a total of 22 basketball players to the camp.
Besides playing at team camp, the team spent time at Mission Beach, tide pooling at Cabrillo National monument, playing miniature golf, and eating copious amounts of Mexican food. At camp the teams played opponents from California Nevada and Arizona. In Friday night game, the varsity played the Cavers of San Diego High School, a school with 3,000 students, losing 30-23.
In the second game, against Central Valley Christian, the varsity team lost 44-40. The Badgers also got beat by Shadow Hills and Nevada Union.
In the last game Saturday night, the varsity boys beat Parker High School of Arizona 52-42.
In the single game elimination tournament on Sunday, the varsity team lost to Beverly Hills High School and took sixth place.
In the JV tournament, the Badgers took on Mt. Carmel, losing to take sixth place.
In the freshman game, they played their best game of the tournament, losing to Mt. Carmel by a score of 41-28 to finish in fourth.
YHS Correspondent
