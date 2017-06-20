Big season ends for Sierra Mountain Little League Giants

Members of the 20-1 Sierra Mountain Little League Giants are, front row from left, Thomas Raines, Jonah Smock, Cash Conley Jaiylen Maher, Ty Conley, Orion Bolding, back row from left, Kenshiro Nagata, Coach Troy Smock, Owen Riggins, Nolan Criswell, Coach Kenny Conley, Maddox Mumolo, Jevin Hansen, Coach Cory Conley and Cole Poplarchick. Debbie Sebastian Special to Sierra Star