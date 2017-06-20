Big season ends for Sierra Mountain Little League Giants

The Sierra Mountain Little League Giants recently entered the finals of the District 10 Tournament of Champions with an unblemished 18-0 record. The team went 2-1 in the postseason, losing to the River Park Braves.
“This season was something each of theses players will remember for the rest of their lives,” Coach Kenny Conley said.
The team adopted a motto: “Have fun … one game at a time, one inning at a time, one out at a time,” Coach Troy Smocksaid said. “The kids bonded as a team after just the first practice and the team chemistry continued to grow from that point all the way through the season. They demonstrated true sportsmanship, which is a rare trait at this age.”
“The kids kept improving each practice and executed game after game as the season progressed, as they had the drive to succeed and became better,” Coach Corey Conley said.
Team Correspondent
Comments