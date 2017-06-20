Yosemite High girls volleyball and soccer teams named State Academic Champions

Members of this year’s Yosemite High varsity volleyball team were, front row from left, Bailey Hullender, Samantha Rockey, Alli Ruiz, Hannah Hurtado, middle row from left, Jordyn Jackson, Katherine Bayt, Savannah Bohna, Tiffany Cacy, Karee Smith, back row from left, Sayda Taylor, Chloe Duke, Siena Oswald, and Rachel Loveland. The team, coached by Michele Chenowith, had the highest accumulative GPA (3.9) of any high school volleyball team in the state. Larson Brothers Photography Sierra Star File Photo