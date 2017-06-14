Sports

June 14, 2017 9:32 AM

32nd Annual North/South Rotary All-Star Football Game

The 32nd Annual North/South Rotary All-Star Football Game will be played at 7:30 p.m., June 24, at Veterans Stadium in Merced.

The coaches for this year’s game are Gordon Wood from Sunnyside for the South team and James Peterson from Turlock High for the North.

A total of 62 Central Valley high school are represented in the game.

Players on the South team include Grant Denny of Minarets, Chris Orange of Sierra, and five from Chowchilla - Dylan Rees, Gabe Sanchez, Matt Johnston, Moayad Dahabra and Ronnie Reyes.

Details: rotaryfootball.org.

