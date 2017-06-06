Yosemite High names its best athletes of 2016-17

Four outstanding Yosemite High senior athletes were recognized at the June 2 end of year assembly held in the Harry H. Baker Gymnasium.
Peter McLean was named the boy Athlete of the Year and Kailey Neal was named the girl Athlete of the Year.
Trevor Peter (4.86 GPA) and Riley Ashton (5.0 GPA) were named the boy and girl Scholar Athletes of the Year, respectively.
The 6-foot-4 McLean set the school’s basketball career rebounding record (788) and nearly averaged a double-double the whole season, with 9.9 points (257 this season) and 11.5 rebounds per game. He was named to the second All North Sequoia League team this past season. He scored 682 points during his three years on varsity.
McLean was also a co-captain of the Badgers water polo (four years varsity) and swimming teams. In water polo he was the team’s No. 2 scorer with 85 goals this past season, and was an NSL All League First Team selection.
In swimming he specialized in the 100 yard backstroke (1:00:36), 100 free (55:76) and the 50 free (24:17). He was also a strong member of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
He will attend Cal Poly, Pomona in the fall.
Neal was a co-captain of the girls water polo team and was the team’s leading scorer (98). In a gutsy performance against Hoover on Aug. 25, the girls team came from behind to win 7-4 thanks to Neal’s three goals.
She was also a key member of the girls swim team. She swam the 100 yard breaststroke and 100 backstroke, and qualified for the Valley Championships on Yosemite’s 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams.
She will attend Fresno City College in the fall.
Peter played basketball and was a member of the track & field team competing in the pole vault (9-feet-9) and high jump (5-foot-6).
He played forward in basketball and was third in rebounds this year.
He will attend University of California, Santa Barbara in the fall.
Ashton was a four year midfielder starter on the girls varsity soccer team, and was the team’s captain this past season. The girls soccer team went 14-5-1, with Ashton scoring18 goals on the season.
She was also a pole vaulter (8-feet) and long distance specialist on the girls track & field team, which won the NSL Championship this season.
She competed in the 800 meter, 1600, and 3200 with personal best times of 2:37, 6:00, and 13:27.
She will attend UCLA in the fall.
