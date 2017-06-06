New Minarets basketball coach

Anthony Patino has been hired as the new basketball coach at Minarets High School.
In addition, Patino will serve as the Chawanakee Unified School District’s Athletic Director. In that role, he will be a community liaison and district coordinator in the establishment and expansion of youth programs for football, soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball, track and field, and volleyball.
He will also be teaching physical education at North Fork and Spring Valley elementary schools.
“I’m excited about the opportunity with Minarets because it’s a chance for me to work with people who share the same vision when it comes to the impact that strong positive athletic programs can have on students and the community,” Patino said. “It’s also a chance for me to put my stamp on a program and district with a tremendous upside.”
Patino said his coaching philosophy is based on the three “D’s” - desire, dedication and determination.
“As coaches, we are teachers of the game we love, and along those lines, I have taught and will continue to teach my players to live by the philosophy of the three ‘D’s,’” Patino said. “As a student-athlete, you must have the ‘desire’ to be the best in the classroom, on the court, and in your own personal life - you must be ‘dedicated’ to your classwork, your teammates, and your family and friends - and you must always be ‘determined’ to improving your academics, your skills, and your relationships with your teammates, family and friends. It’s about developing good habits and good people.”
From 1989 - 1993, Patino served as an assistant basketball coach at Central High School, where the team won a Central Section D-III championship in the 1992-93 season, when the team went 24-5.
Patino was the head coach at Sierra for 10 years (2007 - 2016), winning the Central Section D-IV title (23-7 season record) in 2009-10.
His Cheftains team went 24-7 during the 2011-12 season and was runner-up in the Central Section D-IV Championship Tournament. That year, he was named the coach of the county team in the City-County All-Star game.
Patino was an assistant coach at Selma during the 2016-17 season when the Bears had a 30-5 record, winning the CSL championship and going on to win Central Section D-III Title.
“We are excited to add someone as accomplished and enthusiastic as Anthony to our team,” said Minarets Principal Daniel Ching. “He understands the dynamics of our communities as well as the potential to expand opportunities for students in our district. He has creative ideas and extensive strategies for inclusion, fundamentals and character development for all kids in the Chawanakee District. His work will make an incredible impact for years to come throughout the Mountain Area.”
Next school year, Patino will start a new youth basketball program at Minarets that will provide opportunities for elementary and middle school students to start early in learning the game and playing competitively.
