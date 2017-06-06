Three Mustangs named first team All League

Three Minarets baseball players - E.G. Walden, Hunter Thompson and Aaron Hall - have been named to the West Sequoia League All League first team.
Walden, the Mustangs right fielder, struggled a bit at the start of the season, but entering league play he raised his batting average nearly .250 points to a very respectable .438 to lead the team.
The junior had three assists on throws to home plate to get advancing runners during league play. He also led the Minarets in on base percentage (.557) and had a .521 slugging percentage with 21 hits, second behind senior Thompson’s 22 hits for the Mustangs. At times during league play Walden carried the Mustangs with 13 RBIs and 12 walks.
Thompson, a senior pitcher, was 5-2 for the Mustangs, surrendering 29 hits in 47 innings with a 2.48 ERA. He hit .355 while playing with injury that plagued him the last two weeks of league play. Just as Walden carried the Mustangs in league play, Thompson did the same early in the season. He led the team in hits, along with a .452 slugging percentage.
Sophomore Hall pitched 52 innings, including three complete games with a 4-3 record. In 52 innings the Mustangs “lefty” surrendered 45 hits for a 1.9 ERA. He recorded 79 strikeouts, while walking 20. He gave up only 15 earned runs in his 10 starts from the mound.
The Mustangs also placed three players on the WSL All League second team - Tyler Painter, Chris Bowe, and Drew Robertson.
Painter played third for the Mustangs as well as pitched. Considered the Mustangs “closer,” Painter batted .257 on the season, with 19 hits in 84 plate appearances. The junior was third in innings pitched for the Minarets with a 2.8 ERA with four saves.
Junior Bowe earned the second base starting position halfway through the season.
Robertson, the Mustangs center fielder hit .333 on the year, leading Minarets in extra base hits with 9 doubles to go along with his 20 hits, while playing solid defense.
Three Mustangs received All League Honorable Mention - Connor Reardon, Jacob Cullen, and Matt Blumberg.
Reardon, a three-year starter at catcher, developed well behind the plate with near flawless fielding. The senior logged 137 innings behind home plate for the Mustangs.
Cullen, the Mustangs starting left fielder, played stellar defense throughout the season, while Blumberg was the Mustangs utility player, playing outfield, shortstop, and catching a few innings during the season.
Players voted for team awards with Thompson receiving the MVP award. Walden was selected Best Offensive Player, Bowe was named Most Improved, and Reardon received the Mustangs Award for the player who best amplifies sportsmanship, along with setting a good example for his teammates.
Coach Jessie Darrah will lose a talented group of seniors to graduation but Becher Marr’s JV team had a standout season. Connor Heidlebrecke led the JV program from the mound and the batters box.
Both Mustang teams won their “Battle on the Mountain” tournament, a highlight for the varsity program.
