Bass Lake Triathlon Saturday

Nearly 500 athletes are expected to participate in Saturday’s 7th Annual Bass Lake Yosemite Triathlon. The race starts at 7 a.m. at Bass Lake Boat Rentals adjacent to Ducey’s on the Lake.
There will be one-way traffic on North Shore Road (434) from The Pines Village traveling west to the intersection of 434 and Road 222 until the end of the race. Motorists are urged to use caution when driving in and around Bass Lake and North Fork, including on Malum Ridge Road (274).
Triathletes will compete in the Olympic Triathlon, comprised of a 1500 meter swim, 40k bike course around Bass Lake, and a 5k run along the shores of the lake.
The Sprint Triathlon includes a 500m swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Three-person relay teams can enter either race.
A 5k Poker Run (ages 13 and up) and Go Fish Fun Run/Walk (12 and under) for children and adults will be held on a three-mile course.
Details: (559) 683-4636, www.basslaketri.com.
Comments