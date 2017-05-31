Peters wins Captain’s Cup

Under beautiful blue skies and enjoying lush course conditions, members of the River Creek Women’s Golf Club held the annual Ethel Jordan Memorial two-day tournament at River Creek Golf Course on May 16-18.
Angie Peters and Candace Flammang tied after regulation play with 148 net scores. The tie was broken by the better score on hole No. 1 and Peters was declared the winner. Third place was garnered by Maggie Martin with a net score of 151.
Winners were recognized at a post tournament dessert in the clubhouse attended by participants and other club members.
The River Creek Women’s Golf Club plays Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tee time is 8:30 a.m. and changes to 7:30 a.m. beginning the first of June.
The club celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and encourages players of all skill levels to join them.
Newest members welcomed to the club are Janna Bales, Donna Jones and Jeanne Welton. Interested players may contact Club Captain Linda Shepler, (559) 683-8408.
Applications for membership and course information can also be obtained at River Creek Golf Course, 559-683-5600.
