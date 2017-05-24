Sports

Yosemite High School physicals

Yosemite High School will be holding physical exams for prospective athletes for next school year at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the YHS Cafetorium. This will be the only time physicals will be offered for the next school year.

The cost per physical is $15 and parents must sign the physical evaluation/medical history form prior to the physical.

The form can be downloaded from the school’s website (www.yosemitehs.com). Click on “Student/Parent Forms, then select “Athletic Packet 2017/18. The “physical form” is on pages four and five.

Details: Cari Rumohr, at (559) 683-4667, ext. 408.

