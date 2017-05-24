Martinez places 7th at Masters Meet

A few Yosemite High track and field athletes went up against the best at the CIF Central Section Masters meet at Buchanan High on May 20.
Last year Yosemite’s Sayda Taylor finished in the top three and competed in the State Championships as a freshman in the 200 meters. Taylor was looking to qualify for the state meet again this year, but a leg injury early in the season did not allow her to get to 100%, although she qualified for the Masters in three events.
Taylor was 13th overall in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.55. Taylor owns the YHS 200 record at 25.25. Taylor set the mark last year at the state championships. Taylor was also 9th in the high jump at 5-1. Taylor has a best jump of 5-4 which is tied for second all-time at YHS.
At the Masters, junior Peter Martinez placed seventh in the discus with a throw of 160-3, a new school re cord. He bettered his record set the week before at the CIF Sierra-Sequoia Meet where he threw 157-5. Martinez broke one of the oldest records at YHS - 150-6 set in 1984 by Charlie Remaks. Martinez was the North Sequoia League and Sierra-Sequoia Meet champion.
Senior Elyse Espe finished the season strong with a season-best 47.35 in the 300 meter low hurdles. Espe finished 10th overall. Espe leaves Yosemite ranked fourth all-time in the event with a time of 47.16 set in 2016. Espe will continue her track career at Whittier College next season.
The 4x100 meter relay team also had a season-best. The team of Peyton Garner, Alli Ruiz, Abigail Rumohr, and Taylor put together a time of 51.47, now third best in school history. The relay team finished 14th overall. The team will get a chance to break the mark of 50.48 set in 1983 as the entire team returns next year.
Senior Kevin Bulawsky wrapped up a stellar season and career at Yosemite. Bulawsky finished 10th in the shot put at 46-11. Bulawsky will leave Yosemite in the top seven in three events. Bulawsky had a career-best 48-8 ½ in the shot (No. 2 all-time), 150-1 in the discus (No. 3 all-time), and 16.35 in the 110 high hurdles (No. 7 all-time).
The top three finishers in each event at the Masters will compete in the June 3 CIF California State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan.
Track Banquet
The Yosemite High track program celebrated the 2017 season with a banquet at Bass Lake on May 15. Head Coach Walker Vaughn named the top athletes for the season. For the varsity boys, Co-MVPs were senior Cass Moreno and Peter Martinez. For the girls Alli Ruiz and Sayda Taylor were Co-MVPs. Lucas Lehigh and Daniel Martinez were the Co-MVPs for the frosh-soph boys.
The YHS girls celebrated their third straight NSL title giving Vaughn 17 in his 20-year tenure. Vaughn announced after the NSL meet that this was his last season as head coach, although he will serve as an assistant coach next season.
