Hackers & Slackers raise $10,000 for North Fork Boosters

Thanks to 72 hackers and slackers who were turned loose at River Creek Golf Course on May 13, the North Fork Boosters Club is $10,000 richer.
The funds raised from the Hackers & Slackers Golf Tournament will fund three lifeguards, a supervisor and a free lunch for children who attend the North Fork Summer Youth Program at the North Fork Recreation Center.
The Hackers and Slackers Golf Tournament 2017 was a huge success. With 72 players, River Creek’s 9 hole course was at capacity.
“It was a great turnout and we had several teams on a waiting list,” said North Fork Boosters President Cathey Thornburg.
The tournament comprised of two flights - one handicap flight and one Callaway flight. The Callaway flight winning team was Doug Waltner, Bill Bunch, Chuck Rich, and Seth Waltner.
The handicap flight winning team was the foursome of Ross Peckinpah, Mike Coleman, Jeff Jewitt and Russ Mims.
“Thank you North Fork Boosters for putting on a great event, it was a beautiful day for it. We all really enjoyed it,” said Tom Wheeler, Madera County District 5 Supervisor.
The North Fork Boosters thanked their platinum sponsor Algonquin Sanger Power, gold sponsors Hughes Tree Service, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, North Fork Rancheria, A Bit of Everything, EZ Gas and EZ Liquor, Silver sponsor and Precision Paving.
The boosters also wished to thank the Mountain Area for its donations, and the Golf Directors Austin Bain and Kelsi Stieler.
The North Fork Recreation Summer Youth Program has been providing swimming lessons, crafts and lunches at no charge for area children ages 17 and under for many years.
North Fork Boosters
Comments