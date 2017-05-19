Bass Lake Triathlon just two weeks away

Preparations are underway and registrations are still being accepted for the 7th Annual Bass Lake Yosemite Triathlon on June 2.
The race starts at 7 a.m. at Bass Lake Boat Rentals, and there will one-way traffic on North Shore Road (434) from The Pines Village traveling west to the intersection of 434 and Road 222 until the end of the race. Motorists are urged to use caution when driving in and around Bass Lake and North Fork, including on Malum Ridge Road (274).
Bass Lake has a long and rich history in the sport of triathlon (swim, bike, run). The original Bass Lake Triathlon was home to the 1983 and 1984 United States Triathlon Series (USTS) as well as the Tri-Fed National Championships, and ran most years through 1998.
The event was brought back in 2011 by the Yosemite Sierra Visitors Bureau (now called Visit Yosemite Madera County) and Tucson Racing, a professional triathlon promoter with races in Arizona, Ohio and California.
Triathletes of all ages will compete in the Olympic Triathlon, comprised of a 1500 meter swim, 40k bike course around Bass lake, and a 5k run along the shores of the lake.
The Sprint Triathlon includes a 500m swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Three-person relay teams can enter either race.
A 5k Poker Run (ages 13 and up) and Go Fish Fun Run/Walk (12 and under) for children and adults will be held on a three-mile course. Pre-registration is $25 before the event and $35 on race day for adults - Children with adult $15 before the race and $20 day of event. The Yosemite Gateway Branch of the Fresno Association of Realtors will host the event, with 100% of proceeds going to the Yosemite High School Scholarship Fund and the school’s athletic department.
Nearly 500 athletes took part last year and race organizers are expecting a similar turnout this year.
In addition to the race, the event includes a 5 - 6:30 p.m. pre-race carbo-loading pasta dinner on the Gazebo Deck at Ducey’s on the Lake (non-racing adults $20, children $10) and the Michelob Ultra Awards Party with bluegrass band and a barbeque lunch after the race put on by the Bass Lake Lions Club (non-racing adults $10, children $7.50). Tickets will be available at the gate and can also be purchased prior to the event at www.basslake.com. All proceeds from the barbeque will go to the Bass Lake Lions Club and area charities.
“The athletes really have fun at the party, as do the community members who come out to support the racers every year,” said Jonathan Grinder, owner of Tucson Racing. “Bass Lake really is a great location for a race. Newcomers to the sport have loved coming here while triathlon veterans know the history here and have enjoyed coming back.”
Details: www.BassLakeTri.com.
