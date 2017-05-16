Taylor qualifies in three events for Section Masters Meet Saturday

The Yosemite High Track and Field team competed in the small-school Sierra-Sequoia track meet in Exeter May 10, and had some record-setting performances.
To be eligible for Sierra-Sequoia, athletes must meet a minimum standard in their event or place 1-5 in their respective league meet.
The Yosemite girls sent a number of athletes recently off their third straight North Sequoia League Championship win. Overall, the YHS girls placed fourth with 41 points. Taft won the meet with 70 points.
The Yosemite girls 4x100 meter relay had a season-best time of 51.11 placing second. The team of Peyton Garner, Alli Ruiz, Abigail Rumohr, and Sayda Taylor now own the second fastest time in school history. The record of 50.48 held by the 1983 4x100 team remains the oldest YHS record for the girls program. This year’s relay team is now in reach of breaking the old mark as they will move on to compete in the Masters Meet held at Buchanan High on Saturday.
Taylor also moved on in two individual events, placing third in the 200 meters in 26.53. Taylor also went 5-2 in the high jump good for second place. Taylor will get a chance to return to the state championships where she participated last season as a freshman. Taylor had an early season quad injury and is now competing at a high level.
Senior Elyse Espe will also move on to the Masters. Espe, who is headed to Whittier College to continue her track career, placed second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.10.
Peyton Garner finished fifth in the 100m (13.24), seventh in the 200m (27.25) and ninth in the triple jump (31-11). Both the 100m and 200m times were near bests for Garner but the field was stacked with strong competition. It is probable that Garner will receive an at-large bid and compete in the 100 and 200m in the Masters. Seedings were not determined by press time.
The YHS boys placed 10th with 20 points. Dinuba won the title with 69 points edging out Washington Union’s 54.
First through third place finishers as well as at-large invites will move on to the Central Section Masters Meet.
New school record
The highlight of the day belonged to junior Peter Martinez, the only Badger to place first in an individual event - the discus with a school record throw of 157-5. Martinez shattered the 33-year old record of 150-6 held by Charlie Remaks in 1984. Martinez was placed sixth in the shot put at 45-8.
Kevin Bulawsky finished fourth in the shot at 47-0 and should receive an at-large bid to the Masters. Bulawsky has a season-best 48-0. He also finished fifth in the discus at 138-1. Bulawsky has a season-best 150-1 and should also get an at-large bid.
Other YHS finishers:
Girls
100m hurdles: 10. Chloe Duke 17.92, 12. Ruiz 17.95
300m hurdles: 11. Ruiz 51.14
Discus: 15. Sarah Miles 85-8
Pole Vault: 12. (Tie) Amy Young 7-0, Rumohr 7-0.
Triple Jump: 10. Espe 31-11
Boys
300m hurdles: 15. Cass Moreno 45.11
Discus: 14. Klay Kliest 119-05
