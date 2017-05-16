Joe Gustaff from Lakewood was one of 2,537 runners that participated in the Yosemite Half Marathon on May 13. Participants started at the top of Beasore Road above Bass Lake and finished the race at Recreation Point. Matt Duffy from Oakland won the race with a new course record of 1:09.45. One second behind him was Daniel Kramer of Berkeley.
Lucid Images
Every one of the 2,537 finishers of the Yosemite Half Marathon received a finisher medal.
Riley Davis of Redding heads to the finish line in the Yosemite Half Marathon.
Ryan Pletzke of Northville, Michigan, near the finish line at Bass Lake’s Recreation Point.
Scott Alward of Dallas, Oregon at the Yosemite Half Marathon finish line.
