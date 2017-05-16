Badgers roar back to life before D-IV playoffs with 15-4 win over Chowchilla

Yosemite High School’s baseball team (13-12, 5-10 North Sequoia League) displayed flashes of brilliance from a young roster last week as, after losing three straight games, it crushed the Chowchilla Tribe (13-15, 8-7 NSL) 15-4.
With the win, Yosemite was given the No. 11 seed in the Central Section D-IV playoffs. They will face No. 6 Mission Oak (12-14, 5-10 East Yosemite League) on the road Wednesday.
Coming into the game, the Badgers have scored 196 runs while allowing 116, while the Hawks have scored 130 to an allowed 124. Both teams faced off against Selma earlier in the season, with Yosemite losing 9-6 April 10 and Mission Oak winning 6-4 on Feb. 23.
Against Chowchilla on Thursday, May 11, Yosemite fell behind 4-3 coming into the fifth inning. From there, the Badger bats lit on fire, as the team scored two runs in the top of the fifth, eight in the top of the sixth, and two in the top of the seventh for the 15-4 win.
The Badgers outhit Chowchilla, a team that defeated them 8-0 on May 8 and 10-9 March 27, 16-3 in that May 11 game. Sophomore Tyler Matyshock threw a complete game to earn the win.
“That was a great finish to a hot and cold season,” Head Coach JD Burnett said. “Hopefully we can take that momentum into Mission Oak. They’re a much bigger school that plays in a tough league. We look forward to the challenge.”
