For first time in school history, Yosemite boys tennis team advances to D-IV finals

Members of this year’s North Sequoia League championship varsity tennis team are, back from row from left, Head Coach Aaron Eames, Harrison Thearle, Alex Williams, and Ian Pincus, middle row from left, Burke Stewart, Tyler Hellwig, Cannon Eames, Steven Standefer, and Kamyron Ramirez, front row from left, Orion Cicoletti, Kai Hansen, Logan Cacy, and David O’Brien. Larson Brothers Photography Special to Sierra Star