Sports

May 15, 2017 3:22 PM

YHS physicals scheduled for May 25

Yosemite High School will be holding physical exams for prospective athletes for next school year at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the YHS Cafetorium.

This will be the only time physicals will be offered for the next school year.

The cost per physical is $15 and parents must sign the physical evaluation/medical history form prior to the physical.

This form can be picked up in the front office or downloaded from the school’s website (www.yosemitehs.com). Click on “Student/Parent Forms, then select “Athletic Packet 2017/18. The “physical form” is on pages 4 and 5.

Details: Cari Rumohr, at (559) 683-4667, ext. 408.

Staff report

  Comments  

Videos

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:17

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods
Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding 0:53

Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding
Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines 1:39

Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

View More Video

Sports Videos