Sports Briefs for edition of May 11

Half Marathon Saturday
The Yosemite Half Marathon, with an expected 3,000 participants, will take place Saturday.
The race will start at 6 a.m. for the first heat and 7:30 a.m. for the second, off Sky Ranch Road near Gray Mountain Campground, then come down Beasore Road (434), cross Malum Ridge Road (274) to the Pines Village at Bass Lake, and head east on North Shore Road (432) to the finish line at Recreation Point.
North Shore Road will be open but will have heavy runner traffic from the Pines Village to Recreation Point Campground, and motorists can expect traffic delays through 11 a.m..
Details: Vacation Races, Dehn Craig, (775) 544-1139.
Fries & Berry named Bee All-Stars
Yosemite High sophomore Grace Fries and Minarets senior Kristen Berry are two of 30 Valley basketball players recently named to the Fresno Bee’s All-Star selection list.
Fries’s 14.7 points per game average placed her at No. 32 in the section and No. 6 in D-II. She scored a total of 412 points on the season, which included 48 3-pointers. She made 45% of her shots from the floor and 66% of her 3-point attempts. Her 412 points ranks her No. 7 in the school record book for points scored in a season, and No. 3 for best scoring season as a sophomore behind Katie Menton and Sydnee Fipps (both 2,000+ point career scorers).
The Lady Badgers finished the season (19-12, 9-1 NSL) tied for the NSL title with Kerman. The team lost in the semifinals round of the CIF Central Section D-II playoffs to Bakersfield High 56-43.
The Minarets girls basketball team finished the season at 9-12, 3-6 in the West Sequoia League.
Girls soccer All Stars
Yosemite High’s junior defender Sarah Meeks has been named to the Fresno Bee’s Fab 50 All Star girls soccer team. The only other North Sequoia League player to make the list was Liberty senior forward Raina Wristen.
The Player of the Year is Stacia Williams of Clovis High. Small school Player of the Year is Jessica Dondlinger of Fowler.
Native Rays 2-Person Golf Classic
The Fourth Annual Native Rays Two-Person Golf Classic will be held Saturday & Sunday, May 20 and 21 at Eagle Springs Golf & Country Club in Friant.
Entry fee is $225 per person includes two rounds of golf, breakfast and dinner both days, tee prize and net and gross awards daily and overall.
The event supports scholarships for Native American graduating seniors throughout the Valley.
Details: Marlene Ray, (559) 676-6908.
Antique & Classic Boat Show May 20
The 27th Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show is scheduled for 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Saturday, May 20, at the Pines Marina, Bass Lake.
The show will feature the finest preserved and restored watercraft on the West Coast, and serves as the annual rendezvous for the Southern and Northern California Chapters of the Antique and Classic Boat Society of America.
