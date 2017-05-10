Badger swimmers are NSL champions

The Yosemite High boys swimming team won its 12th consecutive North Sequoia League Championship on May 5, and the girls team ended the season as co-champs of the league.

After winning all five of its previous league meets, the YHS boys team accumulated 465 points at the NSL Championships in Kerman May 5, 61 points ahead of second place team Kerman (404). Kerman was followed by Dos Palos (274), Sierra (272), Chowchilla (259), and Firebaugh (68).

The Lady Badgers defeated Kerman at home on April 20 by four points (87-83), but were unable to beat Kerman Friday, losing by 495-435, making the Badgers league co-champs with the Lions. The Badgers won the title outright last season and Kerman were champs in 2015. Prior to that the Lady Badgers had won nine consecutive titles.

The combined scores of Yosemite and Kerman had the Badgers winning by one point (900-899).

Repeating what they have done most of the season, senior Owen Bassett and junior Hunter Duke both won two events - the 50 yard freestyle (23.58) and 100 butterfly (59.76) for Bassett - and the 200 (2:02.21) and 500 (5:29.17) freestyle for Duke.

Freshman Josh Johnson, who has been getting stronger week-by-week, also won two events - the 100 backstroke (1:00.5) and the 200 individual medley (2:13.01).

Yosemite won the 400 freestyle relay (Duke, Hunter Kahn, Peter McLean, Bassett) in 3:35.75.

Yosemite’s Justin Talley won the 1 meter diving contest.

Sophomore Randi Johnson was a double winner for the girls team placing first in the 200 (2:12.87) and 500 (6:00.24) freestyle races.

Samantha Rockey, a junior, won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.52) and placed second in the 100 free (59.55).

54-team CIF D-II Valley Championships

The Badgers boys team has qualified five swimmers and two divers to the highly competitive 54-school CIF D-II Valley Championships this Friday and Saturday at Bakersfield College.

Duke is seeded ninth in the 500 freestyle and No. 22 in the 200 free.

Bassett is seeded No. 10 in the 100 free, and No. 13 in 50 free.

Johnson is No. 12 in the 100 backstroke and No. 14 in the 200 IM - McLean is No. 18 in the 100 backstroke - and Kahn is No. 20 in the 100 free.

Ben Johnson and Talley have qualified for the 1 meter diving competition.

Going into the Valley Championships Rockey is seeded No. 4 in the 500 free and No. 12 in the 100 breaststroke. Johnson is No. 7 in the 500 free and No. 14 in the 200 free.

Six relay teams qualify

Three boys and three girls relay teams have qualified for the Valley Championships.

The boys relay teams include the No. 8 seeded 400 freestyle (Duke, McLean, Kahn, Bassett - the No. 13 200 free (Johnson, McLean, Kahn, Bassett - and the No. 27 ranked 200 medley team (Johnson, Ethan McCully, Kahn, McLean).

The girls relay team heading to Bakersfield include the No. 14 seed 400 freestyle (Kaily Neal, Kendra Tapia, Johnson, Rockey - the No. 23 200 free (Elise Keeler, Kendra Tapia, Johnson, Rockey) - and the No. 29 200 medley (Neal, Julia Knott, Tapia, Keeler).

The top eight finishers at the meet receive medals and the top 16 score points for their teams.

“We’re hoping to get as many of our swimmers into the finals on Saturday as we can,” said Head Coach Brandon Brokaw. “They are going to have to have some really fast swims to do that. This meet is so big with 54 schools in D-II. There are only 14 teams in the Valley Championships for D-1. It’s really tough for small schools like us to compete but we are going to go and swim as hard as we can.”