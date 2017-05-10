Youth fishing derby June 10

Children ages 3-15 are invited to “wet a line” at the 23rd Annual Youth Fishing Derby, held at Shaver Lake on Saturday, June 10.
Youth will have a chance to win numerous prizes donated by area merchants, with winning categories in first fish, last fish, smallest fish, largest limit, largest fish, and youngest angler.
Kids can also show off their skills in a casting contest.
The big fish and casting contests will be divided into three age groups: ages 3-7, ages 8-11, and ages 12-15.
Other fun activities and contests will be held throughout the day, with all participants entered into the free derby raffle including a family fishing trip at the lake, a half-day boat rental, fishing tackle, sports equipment, clothing, and gift certificates.
Registration will be held at the SCE Day Use Area on Road 2, located by the public boat launch facilities at the north end of the lake, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. the day of the event.
Derby hours are from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. with awards and raffle to follow.
The U.S. Forest Service, Educational Employees Credit Union, Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Project, and Edison Company sponsor this free event.
Details: Greg Marks, derby coordinator, (559) 855-8752.
