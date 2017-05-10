Badgers drop three straight before playoffs

After dropping two North Sequoia League games to Kerman High School (13-13-1, 10-4 NSL) last week, the Yosemite High Badgers (12-12, 4-10 NSL) were unable to find victory against Chowchilla (13-14, 8-6 NSL) on Monday, falling 8-0 at home on senior day.
But the Badgers will look to rebound against Chowchilla on Thursday in their final league game, hopefully to build momentum before the beginning of Central Section playoffs.
Junior Evan Prater started on the mound for the Badgers on Monday, but fell behind 2-0 in the first inning as he allowed four hits, a walk, and hit a batter with a pitch.
At the plate, Prater was a standout, batting 2-4 while sophomore Chris Ward went 1-3.
Seniors given special recognition for the day were Tanner Bonillas, Brenden Gillaspy, Frankie Lemos, and Caleb Eicholtz, the only four seniors on a young team.
Against Kerman on the road May 1, junior Austin Burgeno, who started as pitcher, went 2-4 in the 8-3 loss. Sophomores Tyler Matyshock and Jaeden Pierce went 2-4 and 2-3, respectively.
On May 4, at home against the Lions, the Badgers fell further behind as they lost 9-1. Matyshock started on the mound and the Badgers were unable to find offensive or defensive rhythm. Burgeno was the lone standout, batting 2-3.
JV wins two
In JV play, the Badgers team proved they are a force to be reckoned with by besting Kerman’s JV team 7-6 on May 4, and by beating Chowchilla 6-5 on Monday. Owen Bazzar led the Badgers from the mound against Kerman, while Sam Lynch scored two runs as the team worked together to beat one of the NSL’s top schools.
Then, against Chowchilla, Nick Pierce led from the mound as Lynch and Thomas Garner mounted an offensive attack, and the entire team found its stride to come away with a 6-5 win.
“This proves to the entire league that the future of Badger baseball is bright and we can compete with anyone,” Head Coach Eric McLane said. “We’re also guaranteed to have a winning record in league this year as we are now 16-6 overall and 9-5 in NSL, with one more game to go. I could not be prouder of these kids at this point.”
Both JV and varsity are scheduled to close out league play away at Chowchilla on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m. The Badger JV team lost to Kerman on May 1.
Softball looks for NSL win
Against Kerman at home on May 2, Yosemite’s softball team (5-16, 0-8 NSL) struggled to find a way to contain the offensive fury of the Lions (12-13, 4-4 NSL), who mercy ruled the Badgers 19-0.
In that game, freshmen Rive Prater and Madison Gipson went 1-2 and 2-3, while sophomore Brandi Sneed went 1-2 and junior Amaya Chenot went 1-1.
Sophomore Angelina McBride and senior Courtney Herrera split pitching duties alongside Prater’s work on the mound. McBride threw five walks, allowed two doubles and eight runs in 1/3 inning of work, while Prater allowed three hits and two runs in 1 1/2 innings, and Herrera allowed seven hits and nine runs in 2 1/3 innings.
The Badgers found more of a stride against Sierra (12-7, 3-5 NSL) on May 5, but were unable to get their first league win as they lost 4-3.
McBride returned to the mound and pitched a complete game for the Badgers, not allowing a hit until the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fourth, the Badgers scored twice off of Chieftains pitcher Alyssa Rue.
Katie Thompson, a senior and catcher, started with a walk and advanced to second based on a passed throw. Junior outfielder Kylie Seals then doubled to right field, scoring Thompson.
The Badgers scored another run in the bottom of the sixth inning, when McBride bunted to get on first, and stole second. A hit from Sneed into center field then scored McBride to give the Badgers a 3-1 lead.
But that lead disappeared in the top of the seventh. Sierra scored three runs as two walks helped load the bases, followed by a flyout RBI and as a hit by Tyler Gonzales down the first base line.
The Badgers had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, but were unable to score to tie the game.
The team closed out the season facing Washington Union (11-13, 3-5 NSL) on the road Tuesday, with scores unavailable at press time.
